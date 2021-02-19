Job Rants Thread – 2/19/2021 – Working From Home L: …It Has A Name

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So, remember in the past few weeks, I’ve gone on about my sleep cycles, how being tired has really screwed me up, and how the pandemic hasn’t helped? Would you surprised to know that such a phenomenon has a name?

I know! Interesting, isn’t it?

No wait, shitty; that’s what I meant to say, It’s shitty. Also interesting, I suppose, but yeah; mostly shitty.

Anyway, I won’t go on about it, and I promise that this will be the last time you hear from me about my sleep cycles, (for awhile, anyway) but I figured that this was an interesting share. We aim to educate, as well as inform and entertain, at this weekly thread for complaining about your job.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: We stare at enough screens in our daily lives; maybe we shouldn’t be taking them to bed with us.

