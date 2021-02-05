Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 20

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 18 Results:

60.00% Persona 4 Reach Out to the Truth
56.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl King Dedede’s Theme
52.00% Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006) R04E
52.00% Final Fantasy XII The Dalmasca Estersand
52.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004)
44.00% Kingdom Hearts II Fantasia alla marcia
44.00% bit Generations Theme of Coloris (by Cornelius)
40.00% Suikoden V Despair and Hope
40.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future More London Streets
36.00% Tomb Raider: Legend Bolivia 4a
36.00% No More Heroes NO MORE NO MORE HEROES
32.00% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins Transmigration of the Soul
32.00% Silent Hill: Origins Let Me Out
32.00% Final Fantasy XII The Cerobi Steppe
32.00% Togainu no Chi True Blood Invincible (Incredible Jazz Amp)
32.00% Radiata Stories Itinerant Party
28.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Don Paolo’s Theme
28.00% Killer7 Multiple Personality
24.00% Ibara Air Pollution
24.00% Mega Man ZX High-Press Energy
24.00% ObsCure II Eternity
16.00% Radiata Stories Tekuteku Aruku
16.00% Final Fantasy XII The Battle for Freedom
12.00% Assassin’s Creed Damascus

Quartet! The Stage of Love is a hyper-obscure Japan-only visual novel that, a little over 2 months ago, nobody here had ever heard of. Now it’s got 2 songs in the playoffs. Hell yeah.

Newly Eliminated 1

17.39% Lost Odyssey What You Are (Vocal Version)
17.39% God of War The Rings of Pandora
17.39% God of War Pandora’s Box
17.39% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box A Disquieting Atmosphere
17.39% No More Heroes Mach 13 Elephant Explosion
17.39% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Goddess of Revenge – Tasha
16.67% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Elevator Speed Kill
16.00% Kingdom Hearts II Old Friends, Old Rivals
16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance With Us
16.00% Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica La Luna ~Fairy Tale~
16.00% Penumbra: Overture Penumbra Theme
16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Puzzling Truth
16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Crimea Attacks
16.00% Radiata Stories Tekuteku Aruku
16.00% Final Fantasy XII The Battle for Freedom
15.38% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Reign of the Septims
15.38% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Escape from Durnholde
15.38% Eternal Poison Lenarshe’s Theme
15.38% Mega Man ZX Onsalught
15.38% Mega Man ZX Advent Soul Ablaze (Vs. Albert; Final Battle – Phase 1!)
15.38% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Fire Emblem Theme
15.38% Warhawk Battle of the Kraken
14.81% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Eternal Glory
12.00% Assassin’s Creed Damascus

Current Bubble: 17.39%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

Unfortunately, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance has not caught on in this tournament, despite being an excellent game.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific