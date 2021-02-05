Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 20

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 18 Results:

Spoiler 60.00% Persona 4 Reach Out to the Truth 56.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl King Dedede’s Theme 52.00% Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006) R04E 52.00% Final Fantasy XII The Dalmasca Estersand 52.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004) 44.00% Kingdom Hearts II Fantasia alla marcia 44.00% bit Generations Theme of Coloris (by Cornelius) 40.00% Suikoden V Despair and Hope 40.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future More London Streets 36.00% Tomb Raider: Legend Bolivia 4a 36.00% No More Heroes NO MORE NO MORE HEROES 32.00% Tenchu: Shadow Assassins Transmigration of the Soul 32.00% Silent Hill: Origins Let Me Out 32.00% Final Fantasy XII The Cerobi Steppe 32.00% Togainu no Chi True Blood Invincible (Incredible Jazz Amp) 32.00% Radiata Stories Itinerant Party 28.00% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Don Paolo’s Theme 28.00% Killer7 Multiple Personality 24.00% Ibara Air Pollution 24.00% Mega Man ZX High-Press Energy 24.00% ObsCure II Eternity 16.00% Radiata Stories Tekuteku Aruku 16.00% Final Fantasy XII The Battle for Freedom 12.00% Assassin’s Creed Damascus Quartet! The Stage of Love is a hyper-obscure Japan-only visual novel that, a little over 2 months ago, nobody here had ever heard of. Now it’s got 2 songs in the playoffs. Hell yeah. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 17.39% Lost Odyssey What You Are (Vocal Version) 17.39% God of War The Rings of Pandora 17.39% God of War Pandora’s Box 17.39% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box A Disquieting Atmosphere 17.39% No More Heroes Mach 13 Elephant Explosion 17.39% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Goddess of Revenge – Tasha 16.67% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Elevator Speed Kill 16.00% Kingdom Hearts II Old Friends, Old Rivals 16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance With Us 16.00% Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica La Luna ~Fairy Tale~ 16.00% Penumbra: Overture Penumbra Theme 16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Puzzling Truth 16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Crimea Attacks 16.00% Radiata Stories Tekuteku Aruku 16.00% Final Fantasy XII The Battle for Freedom 15.38% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Reign of the Septims 15.38% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Escape from Durnholde 15.38% Eternal Poison Lenarshe’s Theme 15.38% Mega Man ZX Onsalught 15.38% Mega Man ZX Advent Soul Ablaze (Vs. Albert; Final Battle – Phase 1!) 15.38% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Fire Emblem Theme 15.38% Warhawk Battle of the Kraken 14.81% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Eternal Glory 12.00% Assassin’s Creed Damascus Current Bubble: 17.39%

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% Unfortunately, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance has not caught on in this tournament, despite being an excellent game. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...