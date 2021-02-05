Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 20

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 18 Results:
|60.00%
|Persona 4
|Reach Out to the Truth
|56.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|King Dedede’s Theme
|52.00%
|Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)
|R04E
|52.00%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Dalmasca Estersand
|52.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Questioning Pursuit, Caught (2004)
|44.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Fantasia alla marcia
|44.00%
|bit Generations
|Theme of Coloris (by Cornelius)
|40.00%
|Suikoden V
|Despair and Hope
|40.00%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|More London Streets
|36.00%
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Bolivia 4a
|36.00%
|No More Heroes
|NO MORE NO MORE HEROES
|32.00%
|Tenchu: Shadow Assassins
|Transmigration of the Soul
|32.00%
|Silent Hill: Origins
|Let Me Out
|32.00%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Cerobi Steppe
|32.00%
|Togainu no Chi True Blood
|Invincible (Incredible Jazz Amp)
|32.00%
|Radiata Stories
|Itinerant Party
|28.00%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Don Paolo’s Theme
|28.00%
|Killer7
|Multiple Personality
|24.00%
|Ibara
|Air Pollution
|24.00%
|Mega Man ZX
|High-Press Energy
|24.00%
|ObsCure II
|Eternity
|16.00%
|Radiata Stories
|Tekuteku Aruku
|16.00%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Battle for Freedom
|12.00%
|Assassin’s Creed
|Damascus
Quartet! The Stage of Love is a hyper-obscure Japan-only visual novel that, a little over 2 months ago, nobody here had ever heard of. Now it’s got 2 songs in the playoffs. Hell yeah.
Newly Eliminated 1
|17.39%
|Lost Odyssey
|What You Are (Vocal Version)
|17.39%
|God of War
|The Rings of Pandora
|17.39%
|God of War
|Pandora’s Box
|17.39%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|A Disquieting Atmosphere
|17.39%
|No More Heroes
|Mach 13 Elephant Explosion
|17.39%
|Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
|Goddess of Revenge – Tasha
|16.67%
|Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
|The Elevator Speed Kill
|16.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Old Friends, Old Rivals
|16.00%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|With Us
|16.00%
|Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica
|La Luna ~Fairy Tale~
|16.00%
|Penumbra: Overture
|Penumbra Theme
|16.00%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Puzzling Truth
|16.00%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Crimea Attacks
|16.00%
|Radiata Stories
|Tekuteku Aruku
|16.00%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Battle for Freedom
|15.38%
|Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Reign of the Septims
|15.38%
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|Escape from Durnholde
|15.38%
|Eternal Poison
|Lenarshe’s Theme
|15.38%
|Mega Man ZX
|Onsalught
|15.38%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|Soul Ablaze (Vs. Albert; Final Battle – Phase 1!)
|15.38%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Fire Emblem Theme
|15.38%
|Warhawk
|Battle of the Kraken
|14.81%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Eternal Glory
|12.00%
|Assassin’s Creed
|Damascus
Current Bubble: 17.39%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
Unfortunately, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance has not caught on in this tournament, despite being an excellent game.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 20 will be active until Sunday February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 21 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 20 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 20 is open until Sunday February 7th at 10:00PM Pacific