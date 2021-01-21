Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 9

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 7 Results:

Spoiler 68.00% Persona 3 Memories of You 60.00% Eternal Poison Iryth 60.00% Super Mario Galaxy Toad Brigade 56.00% Persona 4 Long Way 52.00% Vantage Masters Portable And Down A New Road (Opening Version) 48.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica METHOD_METAFALICA/. 44.00% Lost Odyssey Prologue 44.00% Blue Dragon Ancient Fortress 40.00% Animal Crossing: Wild World Title 36.00% BioShock The Ocean On His Shoulders 36.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Encounter 32.00% Silent Hill: Homecoming This Sacred Line 32.00% Togainu no Chi A Peaceful Time 28.00% Disgaea 2: Cursed Memories Sinful Rose 28.00% Drill Dozer Entering Skullker Hideout (Intro Area) 24.00% Trails in the Sky SC Welcome to Le-Locle 20.00% World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade The Burning Legion 20.00% Assassin’s Creed Meditation Begins 16.00% Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica La Luna ~Fairy Tale~ 16.00% Penumbra: Overture Penumbra Theme 16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Puzzling Truth 16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Crimea Attacks 12.00% Tomb Raider: Legend Nepal 2 12.00% The World Ends With You Junk Garage And Persona 3 is on the board, with the poppy and beautiful “Memories of You”. Of course, Persona 4 refuses to be outdone by its older sister, putting yet another song safely into the playoffs; depending on your definition of “safely” this is either P4’s 3rd or 4th song in. At this rate runoffs are in its future. Elsewhere, surprise favorite Ar tonelico continues to impress. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Friday January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 9 is open until Friday January 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...