Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 8

Spoiler 68.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SPHILIA/. 60.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Midna’s Lament 56.00% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Tell the Truth (2001) 56.00% Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger 52.00% Psychonauts The Meat Circus 44.00% Persona 4 Reverie 40.00% Super Paper Mario Whoa Zone 40.00% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones Speed Kill 40.00% Omega Five The Warrior Factory [STAGE 4] 36.00% Tales of Legendia The Bird Chirps, I Sing 36.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Primal Ground 36.00% Persona 3 Deep Breath Deep Breath 36.00% Sonic Rush What U Need (Blazy Mix) 36.00% Persona 3 Iwotodai Station 36.00% No More Heroes Beam Katana Chronicles 36.00% Kingdom Hearts II Sora 32.00% Trails in the Sky SC Floating City “Liber Ark” 32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilight 32.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Change of Scenery 32.00% Wii Fit Yoga 28.00% Makai Kingdom Quiet Tension 16.00% Kingdom Hearts II Old Friends, Old Rivals 16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance With Us 12.00% Xanadu Next Two Love The Ar tonelico series continues its surprisingly strong run, capturing 1st in the group. We also have 3 songs sitting at exactly 40%; the way things are going I doubt they’ll be on the right side of the bubble when all’s said and done, but who knows. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific

