Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 8

Group 6 Results:
|68.00%
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_SPHILIA/.
|60.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Midna’s Lament
|56.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Tell the Truth (2001)
|56.00%
|Umineko When They Cry
|Dreamenddischarger
|52.00%
|Psychonauts
|The Meat Circus
|44.00%
|Persona 4
|Reverie
|40.00%
|Super Paper Mario
|Whoa Zone
|40.00%
|Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
|Speed Kill
|40.00%
|Omega Five
|The Warrior Factory [STAGE 4]
|36.00%
|Tales of Legendia
|The Bird Chirps, I Sing
|36.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Primal Ground
|36.00%
|Persona 3
|Deep Breath Deep Breath
|36.00%
|Sonic Rush
|What U Need (Blazy Mix)
|36.00%
|Persona 3
|Iwotodai Station
|36.00%
|No More Heroes
|Beam Katana Chronicles
|36.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Sora
|32.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Floating City “Liber Ark”
|32.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Twilight
|32.00%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|Change of Scenery
|32.00%
|Wii Fit
|Yoga
|28.00%
|Makai Kingdom
|Quiet Tension
|16.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Old Friends, Old Rivals
|16.00%
|Fire Emblem Path of Radiance
|With Us
|12.00%
|Xanadu Next
|Two Love
The Ar tonelico series continues its surprisingly strong run, capturing 1st in the group. We also have 3 songs sitting at exactly 40%; the way things are going I doubt they’ll be on the right side of the bubble when all’s said and done, but who knows.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific