Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 8

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 6 Results:

Spoiler

68.00% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SPHILIA/.
60.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Midna’s Lament
56.00% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Tell the Truth (2001)
56.00% Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger
52.00% Psychonauts The Meat Circus
44.00% Persona 4 Reverie
40.00% Super Paper Mario Whoa Zone
40.00% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones Speed Kill
40.00% Omega Five The Warrior Factory [STAGE 4]
36.00% Tales of Legendia The Bird Chirps, I Sing
36.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Primal Ground
36.00% Persona 3 Deep Breath Deep Breath
36.00% Sonic Rush What U Need (Blazy Mix)
36.00% Persona 3 Iwotodai Station
36.00% No More Heroes Beam Katana Chronicles
36.00% Kingdom Hearts II Sora
32.00% Trails in the Sky SC Floating City “Liber Ark”
32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Twilight
32.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Change of Scenery
32.00% Wii Fit Yoga
28.00% Makai Kingdom Quiet Tension
16.00% Kingdom Hearts II Old Friends, Old Rivals
16.00% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance With Us
12.00% Xanadu Next Two Love

The Ar tonelico series continues its surprisingly strong run, capturing 1st in the group. We also have 3 songs sitting at exactly 40%; the way things are going I doubt they’ll be on the right side of the bubble when all’s said and done, but who knows.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific