RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!

After last week’s amazing premiere, the queens are settling in, but the pressure is on as their singing, acting and dancing skills are truly challenged in Rats – The Rusical, Drag Race UK’s first ever live musical. Will the queens impress guest judge, West End star Sheridan Smith? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...