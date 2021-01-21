Werewolves 142: The Compound – Day 3

It snowed in the night. The moonlight reflected off the white blanket, banishing the darkness but giving the quiet Compound a ghostly glow.

The shivering cult member trudged through the freshly fallen snow, the cold having forced them away from their unheated lean-to. They reached the meeting house, and saw immediately they weren’t alone. Behind the lectern was an open door! Lamplight shone from the room through the entrance that had always been hidden before.

This must be where the elite meet, the lowly cult member thought.

As they stepped forward, they felt the sharp pain of a hammer impact to the back of their skull. Darkness.

They came to several hours later. They saw a kind face leaning over them, gentle hands bandaging the wound in their head.

“You’re gonna be just fine.”

***

The girl sat in the hay loft where she slept, polishing her bat. She could feel something was amiss.

I can handle this. No problem, she thought to herself.

She was so entranced by the beautiful wood grain of her bat, that she didn’t even feel the wire slip around her throat.

Spooky (AUBREY) is dead. They were a CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN).

***

The cult members found the body in amongst the goats. It was so strange – the body was covered with splints of every size. It’s as if someone had believed that every bone in the person’s body was broken, and had attempted to set them all.

The light was fading from his eyes when they found him, and he only had enough energy to whisper one thing before he died.

“Oh…yeah…”

After he was gone, the cult members found a badge in his pockets.

Malthusc (THE KOOL-AID MAN) is DEAD. He was the UNDERCOVER FBI AGENT.

FACTIONS There are 9.5 CULT MEMBERS (TOWN). There are 4.5 CULT ELITE (WOLVES). There are 2 INDEPENDENT PLAYERS. That’s all you know. [collapse]

RULES The order of actions will be [REDACTED].

Ties result in [REDACTED].

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. Do not quote from your QTs. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS .

. Nothing is reliable. [collapse]

PLAYERS Owen – The Burger King Hoho – Munchkin Mayor Wasp – Lucky Lola, KULT DJ CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Goat – Danger Mouse CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Lindsay – Ned Flanders Lamb – LETTERBOXD Reviews Sic – Kimmy Schmidt Adam Farrar – Jane from King of the Hill Mac – Maxwell MacCorquodale Spooky – Aubrey – CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Nate – Jim Jones, Maytag Salesman CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Raven – Sherilynn, Young Living salesperson CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Marlowe (replacing Captain Video – K. Navy Chevron) Sheleeta – Cassie Bowden from The Flight Attendant Louie – Karl the Cultist Jake – Amelia Bedelia Dicentra – Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Narrowstrife – Darren McFarren, Video World Library Salesman Emmelemm – Kitty Witless Malthusc – Kool-Aid Man – THE UNDERCOVER FBI AGENT RPC – LARPer DELUSIONAL FBI AGENT Hayes – PAULA – CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Tiff – The Who’s Tommy SagittariusKim – Tuxedo Mask Backups: Indy Marlowe [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE 12PM CENTRAL TIME ON FRIDAY JANUARY 22ND.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...