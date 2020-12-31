The LAST Weekly Music Thread of 2020!

MUSIC

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: It’s December 31st, which means it’s New Year’s Eve. As this thread goes live it’ll be 10:30 pm local time for me, which means I’ll be 90 minutes away from either flipping 2020 the bird one final time or passed out on the keyboard mid-shitpost. No big plans to ring in 2021 here; I imagine we’ll be eating some “toshikoshi soba” (lit: year-crossing buckwheat noodles) and the kids will probably be engaging in the old Japanese tradition of watching that show with the comedians from Osaka who get spanked every time they laugh…for five-and-a-half hours (which is why I won’t be joining them). Not expecting a lot of traffic this week, but for those of you who are stuck at work or simply need to get a music-related discussion fix, the Weekly Music Thread is here for all your shitposting needs!

Some discussion suggestions:

What are your favorite songs or albums of 2020 (or your least favorite songs or albums of 2020)?

What are some of your favorite songs or albums for ringing in the new year?

What cool music-related swag did you get for the holidays?

What are some of your favorite music-related New Year’s Eve/Day memories?

What, musically, are you looking forward to in 2021?

etc.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr festive guac out!

