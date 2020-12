Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: It’s the New Year! What kind of viewing resolutions are you putting into effect?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31ST, 2020:

Best Of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix)

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season Premiere (Netflix)

New Year’s Eve Live (CNN)

New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021 (Fox)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1ST, 2021:

Dream Home Makeover Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Dr. Who: Revolution Of The Daleks (BBC America)

Earth To Ned Season Two Premiere (Disney+)

Great Performances – From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2021 (PBS)

Headspace Guide To Meditation Series Premiere (Netflix)

Insomnia Series Premiere (Crackle)

Monarca Season Two Premiere (Netflix)Self-Made Mansions Sneak Premiere (HGTV)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix)

The Wrong Real Estate Agent (LMN)

What Happened To Mr. Cha? (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2ND, 2021:

Asphalt Burning (aka Børning 3) (Netflix)

Kindred Spirits Season Premiere (Travel)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3RD, 2021:

Call Me Kat Series Premiere (Fox)

Elizabeth Is Missing (PBS)

Expedition Bigfoot Season Premiere (Travel)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix)

History Of Swear Words Series Premiere (Netflix)

In The Long Run Season Three Premiere (Starz)

Last Man Standing Season Premiere (Fox)

Nailed It! Mexico Season Three Premiere (Netflix)The Rookie Season Premiere (ABC)

The Watch Series Premiere (BBC America)

Worst Cooks In America Season Premiere (Food)

Worst Cooks In America: Dirty Dishes Series Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, JANUARY 4TH, 2021:

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Amityville Horror House (Discovery+)Amy Schumer Learns To Cook Uncensored Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Auto Biography Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Battlebots: The Bounty Hunters Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Beyond Borders (Discovery+)

Bobby & Giada In Italy Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Cakealikes Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Chopped Challenge Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Christina: Stronger By Design Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Elephant Hospital Series Premiere (Discovery+)Ellen’s Game Of Games Season Premiere (NBC)

Extreme Everest (Discovery+)

Frozen In Time Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Get A Clue Season Premiere (GSN)

Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel (Discovery+)

Ghost Adventures: Top 10 (Discovery+)

Gigantosaurus Season Two Premiere (Disney Jr)

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue Series Premiere (Discovery+)

HGTV’s House Party Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop Series Premiere (Discovery+)

House Hunters: Comedians On Couches Unfiltered Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Independent Lens: A Woman’s Work-The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem (PBS)

JonBenet Ramsay: What Happened? (Discovery+)

Lovely Bites With Chef Lovely Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead (Discovery+)

Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Monster Garage Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Mysterious Planet Series Premiere (Discovery+)

90 Day Bares All Series Premiere (Discovery+)

90 Day Diaries Series Premiere (Discovery+)

90 Day Journey Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Onision: In Real Life Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Pimple Popper: This Is Zit Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Race Across The World Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Road To Launch (Discovery+)

Say Yes To The Dress: In Sickness And In Health Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Six Degrees With Mike Rowe Series Premiere (Discovery+) Tarek’s Flip Side Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Bachelor Season Premiere (ABC)

The Courage To Run With Chip Gaines And Gabe Grunewald (Discovery+)

The Other Way Strikes Back Series Premiere (Discovery+)

The Wall Season Premiere (NBC)

Tregaye’s Way In The Kitchen Series Premiere (Discovery+)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2021:

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip Series Premiere (Fox)

PBS American Portrait (PBS)Spiral Season Eight Premiere (MHz Choice)

The Real Housewives Of Dallas Season Premiere (Bravo)

This Is Us (NBC)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season Premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 2021:

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago PD (NBC)

Kitchen Crash Series Premiere (Food)

Name That Tune Series Premiere (Fox)

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina (Netflix)

Surviving Death Series Premiere (Netflix)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix)

Undercover Billionaire Season Premiere (Discovery)

Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City Series Premiere (Discovery)

