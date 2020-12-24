WW 139 – Office Christmas Party – Day 5

The vacuum cleaner was snooping around the deserted hallways when a pair of figures accosted it from behind. It failed to let out a single gasp before its plug was pulled and it powered down for good.

Sheleeta is dead. She was a Worker Drone (Townie).

The Little Drummer Boy was minding his own business in the employee break room when he heard a small explosion. He rushed into a nearby hallway to see the place lined with glitter, but otherwise nobody around.

When he returned to the break room, an intern was sitting in his chair, a glint from their knife reflecting the lone dim overhead bulb. Two minutes later the intern left, but the Little Drummer Boy would never leave that place, his body stuffed in a too-small trashcan.

Ralph is dead. He was a Worker Drone (Townie).

You gather in a conference room, the remaining nine of you. You attempt to ignore the graffiti over the motivational posters.

“BE KIND, BABIES”

Your boss introduces you to a new face. “Janice from HR has taken a personal day, so I want you to address all your tax questions and harassment complaints to this person going forward.”

NarrowStrife has subbed in for Raven.

Factions 6 Employees – devoted worker drones. No powers but their votes and their items. Win when the scum factions are all dead. 2 Managers – wolves, who have a collective night kill, as well as any item powers they may have gotten. Win when they equal or surpass the number of remaining players and the Intern is also dead. 1 Disgruntled Intern – Serial Killer. Kills one person a night. Wins when it comes down to them and one other person. [collapse]

Players Sister Jude Manager 2. Lindsay 3. April 4. Indeed 5. Side Character 6. Goat 7. Hicks 8. Jake 9. Raven/NarrowStrife 10. May Worker Drone 11. dw Worker Drone 12. hohodor Worker Drone 13. Ralph Worker Drone 14. malthusc Worker Drone 15. Marlowe Worker Drone 16. Emm 17. Cop Worker Drone 18. Sheleeta Worker Drone 19. Louie Worker Drone 20. Dicentra Manager 21. Tiff Worker Drone [collapse]

Items Office Catalog – discover the allegiance and item power of one player per night Groucho Glasses – take an extra vote in the day thread (it appears under the name “Groucho”) Eggnog – choose one player per night and grant them a speech impediment Scented Candles – once per game, end the day an hour early Pink Slips – carry out the wolf kill. Passed on to other wolves upon death. Post-It Notes – pass a short message to another player’s QT once per night Ouija Board – ask the graveyard a question each night. Unclear which players will answer. Puppy Calendar – must post animal pictures each day or face mod kill. Forbidden from revealing nature of item to other players. Desk Radio – each night, select a song to feature in the next day’s header Label Maker – change a player’s username each night Magnifying Glass – follow a player each night to see if they performed or were the target of night actions Baseball Tickets – one night, select a player, making them and yourself immune to night actions, while also blocking theirs [collapse]

Twilight is at 8 PM CST on Friday, December 25th.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...