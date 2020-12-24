The Christmas Eve Day Thread Needs Rescuing!

One magical Christmas, Santa was taking his reindeer out for a test flight when he crash-landed in Florida. It was VERY hot in Florida, which made Santa sweat A LOT. Unfortunately, he sleigh was STUCK…in the sand. No one could help him. Not even the children he summoned to rescue him in his sleep.

Anyway. after the story of Thumbelina was told (or Jack and the Beanstalk, because there are somehow two different versions of this movie!), the day was saved by THE ICE CREAM BUNNY, who drove a firetruck and didn’t say a word. Did he deliver ice cream? Was he made out of ice cream? We may never know.



Merry Christmas Eve, everyone!

