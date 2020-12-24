Werewolves 140 — Catch Me If You Can — Day 1 — “Carl! Merry Christmas! How is it we’re always talking on Christmas, Carl?”

Christmas, 1963

~~~

Stories of a man committing tremendous amounts of check fraud have made their way to the FBI. Deemed low interest, only one agent pursues the perpetrator — a humorless man named Carl Hanratty. With his task force, Agents Amdursky (a reckless agent who has been demoted, though very capable of protecting his partners) and Fox (a brand new agent on his first assignment, eager to catch the bad guys), he pursues the criminal who has now stolen upwards of a million dollars through falsified PanAm checks.

Frank Abagnale, Jr — or Frank Taylor, or Frank Conners, or Barry Allen, depends who you ask — is living on top of the world. Fresh new suits, free travel around the country, beautiful women… all on someone else’s dime. “The James Bond of the Sky” is living up to his sexy new moniker, but when Christmas rolls around he has no one to spend it with.

So he calls Carl, the man tasked with catching him, and the only one who he can be honest with around the holidays.

~~~

Elsewhere, a crew of criminals have also been watching Frank’s crimes, and learned from him. Soon, they plan on embarking on their own crime spree…

~~~

Factions and win conditions 1 Frank Abagnale, Jr (SK) — Handsome, charming, and young genius conman who is jetsetting across the country impersonating various professionals, financially ruining lives around him along the way. He wins when all FBI agents and copycat masterminds are eliminated. 4 Copycat Masterminds (wolves) — Criminals who share a QT and pick a single player to financially ruin each night. They win when Frank Abagnale, Jr, is eliminated and they match or exceed town in total numbers. 12 civilians (town) — Everyday people and FBI agents who are in relentless pursuit of the counterfeiters who run rampant. They win when all of the criminals are eliminated. Roles Frank Abagnale, Jr — SK, targets one player and financially ruins them each night. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty — SK cop, is told each night whether anyone he voted for during the preceding day phase is Frank Abagnale, Jr. Then, he may target any player who he has voted for during the game and attempt to arrest them. If that player is Frank Abagnale, Jr, then the SK is removed from the game. If not, there is no effect. FBI Agent Fox — Cop, targets one player each night and is given a result of “copycat criminal” or “not a copycat criminal”. FBI Agent Amdursky — Doctor, targets one player each night and prevents them from being financially ruined that night. Criminal Masterminds — Four wolves, share a QT, target one player and financially ruin them at each night. Rules Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, the player who received the most recent vote will be eliminated.

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions in your personal QT or on the game thread.

Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in modkilling: No editing posts. No quoting QTs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them.

Players 1) anewholiday

2) Beelzebot/Milkproof Robot

3) Cop

4) Fig

5) Grump

6) hoho

7) Indy

8) Jake

9) Josephus

10) Jude

11) moonstermash

12) MSD

13) Narrowstrife

14) Owen

15) Stoneheart

16) Video

17) Wasp

TWILIGHT IS AT 4 PM (CENTRAL) ON SATURDAY, 12/26

(Due to certain game mechanics, I will not be constantly updating the vote count. I will, instead, update the vote count at approximately 11pm on 12/24, 11pm on 12/25, 11am on 12/26, and 3pm on 12/26. And, obviously, at twilight. Markers will be placed in the vote thread signifying which votes have been counted.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...