The Fourth Annual Christmas Songs That Don’t Suck Thread

Yep, this feature has survived the [redacted] administration. Let’s celebrate, shall we?

I’ll start things off with a bit more background for my choice than I usually give.

In 2009, Americana workhorse Bob Dylan surprised pretty much everyone by releasing an album of Christmas standards entitled Christmas In The Heart. There was a lot of hemming and hawing over whether it was tongue-in-cheek, but ol’ Bob himself stated that

These songs are part of my life, just like folk songs. You have to play them straight too.

In any case, Dylan donates all his royalties from the album to charities that help feed the needy, which is pretty rad.

So, please enjoy the smoky rasp of a legend crooning “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and be nice to your fellow humans.

Post your picks in the comments as per usual.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...