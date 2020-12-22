Werewolves 140 — April’s Christmas Movie Game #3 — Catch Me If You Can — sign-ups

An airline pilot.

An emergency room doctor.

A Southern lawyer.

Frank Abagnale, Jr, has been flitting across the country for years, counterfeiting checks and separating fools from their money. It seems he always gets the most active around Christmas — the lifestyle of a vagrant, even a very wealthy one, can get lonely around the holidays.

Carl Hanratty has been singular in his obsession with catching this supremely gifted conman, to the point that he can’t suffer his colleagues at the FBI anymore as they slow down his pursuit.

But now, the pressure at the FBI is on him even more — a string a copycat counterfeiting crimes have shown a pattern. These masterminds seem to have taken after Abagnale, and so his capture has become all the more important in order to use his methodology to track the copycat criminals.

~~~

I’m super excited to run my third Christmas-movie-based Werewolf game!

Harkening back to WW80 (Die Hard) and WW112 (Home Alone), this year we have Catch Me If You Can! As always, this game is intended to run during the holidays, and as such I don’t expect big numbers as people have other plans (well, hopefully not too many plans, due to *gestures at everything*). Nonetheless, I’m capping this game at 16. It’s a small, intimate affair!

Enjoy!

Factions and win conditions 1 Frank Abagnale, Jr (SK) — Handsome, charming, and young genius conman who is jetsetting across the country impersonating various professionals, financially ruining lives around him along the way. He wins when all FBI agents and copycat masterminds are eliminated. 3 Copycat Masterminds (wolves) — Criminals who share a QT and pick a single player to financially ruin each night. They win when Frank Abagnale, Jr, is eliminated and they match or exceed town in total numbers. 12 civilians (town) — Everyday people and FBI agents who are in relentless pursuit of the counterfeiters who run rampant. They win when all of the criminals are eliminated. Roles Frank Abagnale, Jr — SK, targets one player and financially ruins them each night. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty — SK cop, is told each night whether anyone he voted for during the preceding day phase is Frank Abagnale, Jr. Then, he may target any player who he has voted for during the game and attempt to arrest them. If that player is Frank Abagnale, Jr, then the SK is removed from the game. If not, there is no effect. FBI Agent Fox — Cop, targets one player each night and is given a result of “copycat criminal” or “not a copycat criminal”. FBI Agent Amdursky — Doctor, targets one player each night and prevents them from being financially ruined that night. Rules Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, the player who received the most recent vote will be eliminated.

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions in your personal QT or on the game thread.

Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in modkilling: No editing posts. No quoting QTs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them.

Tentative schedule Tuesday — Sign-ups go up Wednesday — QTs get sent Thursday — Day one begins Saturday — Day one ends (this means the day will be about 48 hours long, in anticipation of low participation on Christmas day) Day two and beyond will be on a tighter schedule — likely 24 hour days

