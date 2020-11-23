WW 137: Agents of W.E.R.E.W.O.L.F – Day 1

A message is broadcasted across all SHIELD communication lines. Decoded, it reads

Out of the shadows, into the light.

Cut of a head, two more will take its place.

Hail Hydra.

The Triskelion has collapsed. Nick Fury is gone. Captain America took care of Project Insight, but Hydra lives.

Thankfully, so does SHIELD.

W.E.R.E.W.O.L.F. was created as a special SHIELD task force, and now it is all that left of the organization.

You meet with the rest of your team on the Quinjet. The tone is somber. But also… tense. You’ve been allies for some time now, surviving mission after mission together. But you no longer know you can trust.

One of you speaks up. “The worst thing you can do right now is to underestimate Hydra. They hide in plain sight. They earn our trust, our sympathy. They make us like them. And when you hesitate, they strike. If we’re to survive, we must learn to strike first.”

You only have one choice. Root out the Hyrdra plants still hiding among you, or else face the complete end of SHIELD. And you’ll have to hope no other world ending threats arise while you’re at war with yourself.

Roles Town 12 – S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents (Vanilla Town) 1 – [REDACTED] 2 – Scientific Advisors (Lovers / Doctors) 1 – Hacker (Investigator) 1 – The Cavalry (Jailer) Wolves 5 – Agents of Hydra (Scum Faction) Other 1 – [REDACTED] (Alternative Alignment) 1 – [REDACTED] (Alternative Alignment) 1 – [REDACTED] (Alternative Alignment) [collapse]

Rules 1) As you can see, I’ve chosen to start you off with a lot of what will be going on this game being kept secret. Info about redacted roles will be revealed as we advance through the game (either automatically revealed when player with said role is killed, or naturally as the story moves forward.) 2) Basic typical werewolf rules will apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. 3) DO NOT QUOTE from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments 4)Participation: Please note that you must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed. 5) Roleplaying not required but certainly encouraged, and I’m cool with you taking characters from the show who seem to correspond a role in the game should you choose so. [collapse]

Agents Agent Sister Jude Agent MSD Agent Owen Agent Louie Agent Thoughts Agent Sic Agent Ralph Agent April Agent Tiff Agent Hoho Agent RPC Agent Hols Agent Indy Agent DW Agent Raven Agent Josephus Agent Mac Agent Nate the Lesser Agent Narrowstrife Agent SheleetaHam Agent Beelzebot Agent Emm Agent Wasp Agent MarlowSpade Agent Dictabird Backups Side Character MrPlow Malthusc [collapse]

Vanilla You are an AGENT OF SHIELD (Vanilla Town). As a background agent on base, all you have to work with is your basic Level 6 clearance — but not all heroes are super. You’ll contribute to the team as you deal with multiple global threats, and help suss out which of your team members are not to be trusted. [collapse]

Twilight will be a 4pm EST on Tuesday, November 23rd

