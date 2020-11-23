Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 23

Here are today’s contestants:

Henry, a software engineer, aka “Tugboat”;

Amanda, an undergraduate advisor, likes Alex’s tap dancing; and

Charlie, a producer, really showed what his 5-year-old knows by winning on the show. Charlie is a one-day champ with winnings of $30,000.

Henry scored on both DDs in DJ, and that was good enough for him to carry a small lead into FJ with $17,200 vs. $15,400 for Charlie and $7,600 for Amanda.

DD1 – $400 – TV TITLE PLACES – Before overwhelming us with a bunch of shows featuring police & firemen, this city had “Hope” (Charlie won the table limit of $1.000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – ASTRONAUTS – In addition to making a notable 3 orbits around a the Earth, this Ohio sen. co-wrote 1978’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Act (Henry won $4,200 on a true DD to take the lead from Charlie, who had $7,400.)

DD3 – $1,200 – A PLACE TO PARK YOUR YACHT – Yachts are welcome at the Marina Grande on the Isle of Capri, situated in the bay named for this southern Italian city (Henry won $2,000 from his score of $14,800 vs. $10,600 for Charlie.)

FJ – SECRETARIES OF STATE – Dirk Stikker, Dutch Foreign Minister 1848-1952, wrote, “Churchill’s words won the war”; the American’s “words won the peace”

Henry and Charlie were correct on FJ, with Henry adding $13,800 to win with $31,000. Note that by betting $8,000, Charlie let Amanda back in the game, while a wager of less than $200 would have shut her out of possibly passing him.

Triple Stumpers of the day: A category about “Birdlike Verbs” proved surprisingly challenging, as no one knew to concoct a secret plan is “hatch”, to worry persistently in a gloomy way is “brood”, or the last word in a phrase meaning to talk softly & amorously is “to bill & coo”.

Judging the writers: Have to wonder how it was determined the DD2 clue belonged in the bottom row, as it was arguably the easiest one in the category.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Chicago? DD2 – Who was John Glenn? DD3 – What is Naples? FJ – Who was Marshall?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...