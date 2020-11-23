Albums By The Year: 1987

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
So 1987 feels like a really big year when a lot of things changed, but not overnight. It’s almost like it was the end of one era and the start of another, but in really subtle, quiet ways. Or maybe it’s all in my mind. What are your thoughts on the music of 1987?
Prince – Sign “☮️” The Times
The Cure – Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me
R.E.M. – Document
Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician
U2 – The Joshua Tree
Dinosaur Jr – You’re Living All Over Me
The Replacements – Pleased To Meet Me
INXS – Kick
Green River – Dry As A Bone
Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full
Rites Of Spring – All Through A Life
Pink Floyd – A Momentary Lapse Of Reason
Guns ‘N Roses – Appetite For Destruction
Echo & The Bunnymen – Echo & The Bunnymen
Big Black – Songs About Fucking
Hüsker Dü – Warehouse: Songs And Stories
Depeche Mode – Music For The Masses
Michael Jackson – Bad
For Against – Echelons
Napalm Death – Scum
Melvins – Gluey Porch Treatments
Embrace – Embrace
Pixies – Come On Pilgrim
Mission Of Burma – Forget
Suicidal Tendencies – Join The Army