Albums By The Year: 1987

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

So 1987 feels like a really big year when a lot of things changed, but not overnight. It’s almost like it was the end of one era and the start of another, but in really subtle, quiet ways. Or maybe it’s all in my mind. What are your thoughts on the music of 1987?

1987

Prince – Sign “☮️” The Times

The Cure – Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

R.E.M. – Document

Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician

U2 – The Joshua Tree

Dinosaur Jr – You’re Living All Over Me

The Replacements – Pleased To Meet Me

INXS – Kick

Green River – Dry As A Bone

Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full

Rites Of Spring – All Through A Life

Pink Floyd – A Momentary Lapse Of Reason

Guns ‘N Roses – Appetite For Destruction

Echo & The Bunnymen – Echo & The Bunnymen

Big Black – Songs About Fucking

Hüsker Dü – Warehouse: Songs And Stories

Depeche Mode – Music For The Masses

Michael Jackson – Bad

For Against – Echelons

Napalm Death – Scum

Melvins – Gluey Porch Treatments

Embrace – Embrace

Pixies – Come On Pilgrim

Mission Of Burma – Forget

Suicidal Tendencies – Join The Army

