Albums By The Year: 1987

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

So 1987 feels like a really big year when a lot of things changed, but not overnight. It’s almost like it was the end of one era and the start of another, but in really subtle, quiet ways. Or maybe it’s all in my mind. What are your thoughts on the music of 1987?

1987 Prince – Sign "☮️" The Times The Cure – Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me R.E.M. – Document Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician U2 – The Joshua Tree Dinosaur Jr – You're Living All Over Me The Replacements – Pleased To Meet Me INXS – Kick Green River – Dry As A Bone Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full Rites Of Spring – All Through A Life Pink Floyd – A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Guns 'N Roses – Appetite For Destruction Echo & The Bunnymen – Echo & The Bunnymen Big Black – Songs About Fucking Hüsker Dü – Warehouse: Songs And Stories Depeche Mode – Music For The Masses Michael Jackson – Bad For Against – Echelons Napalm Death – Scum Melvins – Gluey Porch Treatments Embrace – Embrace Pixies – Come On Pilgrim Mission Of Burma – Forget Suicidal Tendencies – Join The Army

