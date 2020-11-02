Weekly Games Thread’s Got a Box

Happy Monday, friends! Lovely Lily Bones here! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As for a bonus prompt, I’ve gotta ask: tell me about your most memorable, exciting experience with getting a new console! I know I’m a week early, but I got an Xbox One X on Friday and it’s the closest I’m gonna get to next-gen excitement for probably like a year. I can’t wait to tell y’all about it.

While you’re here, be sure to also check out: my latest Game News Roundup!

Brakeman’s latest Franchise Festival podcast!

and the latest Avocado Gamescast, featuring yours truly alongside Merve, Ben, dw, Science, and of course, Merve!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...