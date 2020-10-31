AVoCADo GamesCast #70: Diapers Recommended

Happy Halloween! It’s time for the GamesCast’s annual spooky episode. This one’s about our most horrifying software and hardware failures. Join me, Lovely Bones, dw, Ben, and Science is Bad in gaming hell! (The Kappa was already there, having had to edit this monstrosity.)

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

1:15 – Introduction

5:25 – What We’ve Been Playing

53:35 – Scary Gaming Stories

1:11:10 – Military Shooters

1:15:00 – Graphics Card Troubles

1:18:20 – Cursed Final Fantasy and Cutscene Jank

1:23:55 – Batman, Superhero Games, and Continuing Narrative

1:52:35 – Leaks and Rumours

1:58:40 – Deleting Data and Modding

2:05:25 – I Guess We’re Talking About Kingdom Heats Again

2:08:35 – Nintendo Gimmicks and Star Fox

2:11:30 – Broken Consoles

2:16:50 – Popular Things, Bro Games, and Remedy Games

2:26:00 – Next Gen Upgrades

2:31:25 – Conclusion

Spoiler warnings: the Devil May Cry series; Halo 2; Darksiders III; John Wick; Final Fantasy VII; Star Fox 64; Control.

Content warnings: discussions of blood, gore, and severe injuries; slur usage.

