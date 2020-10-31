RIP Sean Connery

Scottish actor Sean Connery passed away today at 90. He is best known for being the first (and arguably best) James Bond, starting in seven films (one non-canon film), establishing all the tropes that following actors must either mimic or push back against but never stray too far from the template.

He also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Medicine Man, was Indy’s dad, welcomed Nic Cage to The Rock, and rocked a revealing outfit in Zardoz.

You will be missed 007. Never let them see you bleed, and always have an escape plan.

