Today is Halloween, meaning it’s time to celebrate one of the films named after the holiday.

For the day thread we celebrate Laurie Strode, the heroine on five of the Halloween film franchise. Depending on where you stand on whether she’s related to Michael Myers, she’s still one of the best protagonists of Horror genre. The 2018 reboot proved that Laurie could beat Myers even after 40 years since the first film.

