I think autumn is the best eating season, but today, we’re going to tackle a subject that can be enjoyed year-round. It’s time to talk Sandwiches. Here on the Avocado, the sandwich tournament generated much heated debate, but in the Recipe Exchange thread, we may meet in peace and offer up our praise and our preparations for all of these wonderful creations.

What’s your best sandwich? Does the type of bread matter? Do you like a simple stack ‘n chomp, or do you pour your effort into making something intricate?

Let’s kick things off with a recipe that was hunted down as part of a Werewolf game, of all things:

Monte Cristo with Dijon Mustard and Strawberry Jam

Ingredients:

Sandwich:

4 slices thick sandwich bread (like Texas Toast)

4 oz thin sliced honey ham

4 oz thin sliced roasted turkey

2 oz thin sliced swiss cheese

4 tablespoons strawberry jam (or whichever you prefer)

butter, for frying

powdered sugar, for sprinkling

Sandwich Custard:

2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2-4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

pinch of salt

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2/3 cup whole milk

Directions

1. For the sandwich custard: Whisk the flour, eggs, Dijon mustard, salt, and sugar together in a medium-sized bowl until smooth. Whisk in the milk until well-mixed. 2. To assemble sandwiches: Spread 1 tablespoon of jam on one slice of bread. Top with 2 ounces of the ham, 1 ounce of the swiss cheese, and 2 ounces of roasted turkey. Spread another slice of bread with another tablespoon of jam and place jam-side down on the turkey. (Alternatively, you can spread the second slice of bread with 1 tablespoon of extra Dijon mustard instead of jam.) 3. Holding the sandwich together firmly, dip one side into the sandwich custard and let it soak into the bread a bit. Turn the sandwich over, still holding firmly, and soak the other side. You’ll probably have extra custard, which can be used to make more sandwiches.

Notes 4. Over medium-low heat, melt some butter in a skillet. Fry the sandwich on low to medium-low heat until golden brown and the filling is hot, about 4-5 minutes per side. Let rest on a plate for a few minutes, then sprinkle with powdered sugar. Slice in half, and serve. -The ingredients listed yield two sandwiches, but you’ll probably have lefotver custard, so if you’re making sandwiches for a group, you can double the sandwich ingredients to get four.

