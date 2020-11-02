November TV Preview – Network & Cable (Did WordPress Fix Their Weird Spacing Issue?)

No!

ABC

Big Sky

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Starring: Kylie Bunbury, Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, John Carroll Lynch, Deedee Pfeiffer, Brian Geraghty, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey

Quick Thoughts: …Y’all, I really miss Pitch.

Premieres November 17th

CBS

B Positive

Faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Starring: Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G, Terrence Terrell, Linda Lavin, Briga Heelan, Darryl Stephens, Bernie Kopell, David Anthony Higgins

Premieres November 5th

Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The series delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of six successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses. The Mormon church is undeniably engrained in the culture of Salt Lake City, but these women represent a spectrum of religious beliefs ranging from Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal. Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate. With a deep-rooted history, these women share a special bond, but when circles are this tight it’s only a matter of time before beliefs and personalities collide. Whether hitting the slopes, attending parties at Sundance or hosting the city’s elite, these housewives hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways, but lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most.

Starring: Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah

Quick Thoughts: The Real Housewives are usually not for me but I am curious about the church chain heiress that married her grandma’s husband.

Premieres November 11th

FX

Black Narcissus

Mopu, Himalayas, 1934. A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth. As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Alessandro Nivola, Aisling Franciosi, Chaneil Kular, Dipika Kunwar, Rosie Cavaliero, Karen Bryson, Patsy Ferran, Nila Aalia, Gina McKee, Jim Broadbent, Diana Rigg

Premieres November 23rd

PBS

Roadkill

Roadkill follows Peter Laurence, a self-made forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda while others plot to bring him down. However, events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?

Starring: Hugh Laurie, Helen McCrory, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Saskia Reeves, Sarah Greene, Patricia Hodge, Ophelia Lovibond, Iain De Caestecker, Katie Leung, Olivia Vinall, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Pip Torrens, Millie Brady, Danny Ashok

Premieres November 1st

Rise of the Nazis

In 1930 Germany was a liberal democracy. Just four years later democracy is dead, Germany’s leader is a dictator and its government is in the hands of murderers. This series tells the story of how this happened. Leading historians and experts get inside the heads of some of the key players, whose political plotting, miscalculations and personal ambitions helped to destroy democracy and deliver control to Hitler.

Premieres November 10th

OWN

Behind Every Man

Each episode of the series will shine a spotlight on the strong Black women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices the women have made to support the men they love.

Premieres November 7th

History

History’s Greatest Mysteries

History’s Greatest Mysteries is a series of investigative specials that take the world’s most well-known mysteries, and challenges everything we know about them. Narrated and hosted by Laurence Fishburne, the franchise will delve into a wide array of some of the most historically important mysteries of recent times: what was the true reason the Titanic sank? Where did D.B. Cooper disappear to? Did John Wilkes Booth live? Using fresh, new evidence and perspectives, including never-before-seen diaries and advanced DNA testing, History’s Greatest Mysteries will unearth brand-new information on some of History’s most famous and enigmatic chapters

Starring: Laurence Fishburne

Premieres November 10th

HBO

Industry

Industry follows a group of hungry, young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co., a leading bank in London, while being thrown head-first into the exhilarating world of international finance. The series gives an insider’s view of the high-stakes financial realm through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York who finds herself and her fellow young grads fueled by raw ambition, youth, romance, and drugs as they aim to impress their mentors and bosses. Examining issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace, Industry shows how these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure-cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.

Starring: Myha’la Herrold, Freya Mavor, Ken Leung, David Jonsson, Nabhaan Rizwan, Connor Macneill, Harry Lawtey, Marisa Abela, Will Tudor

Premieres November 9th

The Cost of Winning

An inspiring four-part documentary series that follows the against-all-odds story of St. Frances Academy’s football program. Located in the heart of Baltimore, the underserved 200-year-old Catholic school became a symbol of hope (and controversy) after the Panthers were expelled from their private-school league for being “too good” and opted to play a grueling national schedule.‌

Biff Poggi, the Panthers’ polarizing head coach, and the team of inspiring young men travel thousands of miles to compete against some of the country’s top high schools in an effort to chart the players’ paths to college. Engaging and honest, The Cost of Winning intimately captures the Panthers’ everyday lives as they turn the streets and public parks into their training grounds in hopes of one day playing on the college – and ultimately, professional – level.

Premieres November 9th

Murder on Middle Beach

Murder on Middle Beach, a four-part documentary series directed by first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg, examines Hamburg’s complicated journey to solve an unspeakable crime and absolve the people he loves while seeking out answers within his own fractured family and community. The series revolves around the case of Barbara Hamburg, Madison’s mother, who was brutally murdered on March 3, 2010 near her home in the upper-middle class enclave of Madison, Connecticut. Investigators speculated this was a crime of passion, but without sufficient evidence, the case grew cold. Over the course of eight years, Hamburg interviewed his family members and many others to learn more about his mother’s life and gather evidence in hopes of solving her murder. Along the way, he uncovers a web of familial and local secrets, connections to shadowy figures, and years-old resentments in his deceptively serene hometown.

Premieres November 15th

Showtime

Moonbase 8

The series follows three astronauts stationed at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator in a remote part of the Arizona desert. While working vigorously to qualify for their first lunar mission, they encounter many obstacles including loneliness, self-doubt and their own incompetence. In spite of it all, they remain determined to prove they have the right stuff to reach the moon.

Starring: Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, John C. Reilly

Premieres November 8th

The Reagans

An eye-opening four-part series reexamining one of the most powerful and polarizing political couples of our time. Award winning documentarian and journalist Matt Tyrnauer combines archival footage, exhaustive research and first-person accounts from the couple’s inner circle to craft a revealing portrait of their unlikely rise from Hollywood to the presidency – and Nancy Reagan’s powerful position at the helm of their unprecedented partnership. A story of power, its legacy and a political performance few knew until now.

Premieres November 15th

