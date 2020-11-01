Franchise Festival Podcast – Season 1 Episode 15: Spirit Tracks (Discussion)

Christian, Hamilton, and new full-time co-host Jasmine go in-depth with The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks. The crew covers this controversial Nintendo DS game’s development history, gameplay, and cut content. Zelda‘s silliest species – the Lokomo – is revealed. Today also marks the debut of the official Franchise Festival Twitch Channel!

Be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com and follow us on Twitter using the handle @franchise_fest to let us know what you think.

The show is now available all major podcast apps and the Franchise Festival website, but here is a direct feed for your convenience:

Please use this discussion space to talk about all things Spirit Tracks. What are your thoughts on this railway adventure?

