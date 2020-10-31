The Michael Myers Night Thread

It’s Halloween Night! And as we continue the theme from today’s Day Thread, we’re going to dedicated this Night Thread to the true star of the Halloween film franchise.

Michael Myers’ first reign of terror at the prologue of the first film when he killed his sister on Halloween Night when he was six years old. And then years later, Michael escaped and began killing people on his old neighborhood.

And, to be honest, Michael is better off as a regular villain rather as someone who was part of a secret society. Regardless, Michael Myers has become an iconic monster of the Horror genre thanks to his iconic mask (the mask first started out as a James T. Kirk mask).

