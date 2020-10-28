Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: For Halloween, how can we not talk about our favorite horror books? Favorite books, authors, scenes, adaptations – anything goes as we enjoy the last week of spooky season.

hat tip to MisterSplendiferous

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

11/4: no topic due to U.S. elections (please VOTE by 11/3 if you can)



Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

