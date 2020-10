Tonight Saturday Night Live is hosted by Bill Burr with musical guest Morgan Wallen! Or, it was until Wallen was seen on Instagram attending parties in breach of SNL’s Covid protocol! Instead, Jack White will be filling his place.

This will be Burr’s first time hosting, and White’s forth return as musical guest (third as a solo artist). No SNL Vintage tonight, folks, it’s college football instead.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...