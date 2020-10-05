Albums By The Year: 1993

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

You wanna get gun? Shoot? BLAOW! Post your favorite albums of 1993!

1993 [collapse]

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers

Salt-n-Pepa – Very Necessary

Janet Jackson – Janet

A Tribe Called Quest – Midnight Marauders

Fugazi – In On The Kill Taker

Unrest – Perfect Teeth

Butthole Surfers – Independent Worm Saloon

Nirvana – In Utero

Pearl Jam – Vs.

Quicksand – Slip

Rancid – Rancid (1993)

Snoop Doggy Dogg – Doggystyle

Onyx – Bacdafucup

Naughty By Nature – 19 Naughty III

The Jesus Lizard – Lash

Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream

P.M. Dawn – The Bliss Album

Stereolab – Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements

Mariah Carey – Music Box

Bad Religion – Recipe For Hate

Collective Soul – Hints, Allegations, And Things Left Unsaid

U2 – Zooropa

Pennywise – Unknown Road

Ice Cube – Lethal Injection

Infectious Grooves – Sarsippius’ Ark

