Albums By The Year: 1993

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
You wanna get gun? Shoot? BLAOW! Post your favorite albums of 1993!
Wu-Tang Clan – Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers
Salt-n-Pepa – Very Necessary
Janet Jackson – Janet
A Tribe Called Quest – Midnight Marauders
Fugazi – In On The Kill Taker
Unrest – Perfect Teeth
Butthole Surfers – Independent Worm Saloon
Nirvana – In Utero
Pearl Jam – Vs.
Quicksand – Slip
Rancid – Rancid (1993)
Snoop Doggy Dogg – Doggystyle
Onyx – Bacdafucup
Naughty By Nature – 19 Naughty III
The Jesus Lizard – Lash
Smashing Pumpkins – Siamese Dream
P.M. Dawn – The Bliss Album
Stereolab – Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements
Mariah Carey – Music Box
Bad Religion – Recipe For Hate
Collective Soul – Hints, Allegations, And Things Left Unsaid
U2 – Zooropa
Pennywise – Unknown Road
Ice Cube – Lethal Injection
Infectious Grooves – Sarsippius’ Ark