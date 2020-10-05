Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Previous Round Results:
|Super Mario Sunshine
|A Secret Course
|10
|9
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Image Theme
|Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner
|Zakat
|9
|8
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Beedle’s Shop
|Mario Power Tennis
|Peach Dome Court- Exhibition
|9
|7
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Start on a voyage
|Kingdom Hearts
|Simple and Clean -PLANITb Remix-
|9
|11
|Shadow Hearts
|Conveyor Belt For Killers
|Sonic Heroes
|Power Plant
|2
|10
|Silent Hill 4
|Tender Sugar
|Tales of Symphonia
|Fatalize
|8
|10
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Jungle Japes
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Rumbling of the Earth
|7
|5
|Quantum Redshift
|Junkie XL – Crusher ft. Saffron
|Mega Man Battle Network 2
|You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage)
|8
|7
|Mario Kart Double Dash
|Dry Dry Desert
|Katamari Damacy
|Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life)
|12
|4
|Iridion II
|Two Years Gone
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Kinokoi Wa Kaido
|7
|9
|Iridion II
|Good to Feel
|Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
|Come On Again! (Boss theme)
|13
|1
|Kingdom Hearts
|Shrouding Dark Cloud
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Final Transmission (WWW Comp/Alpha – Final Stage)
|7
|8
|Gitaroo Man
|Born to be Bone
|Katamari Damacy
|Lonely Rolling Star
|14
|1
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|In the House of Tom Bombadil
|Kingdom Hearts
|March Caprice
|4
|15
|Katamari Damacy
|WANDA WANDA
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Big Blue
|10
|6
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Dangerous Black (Undernet Theme)
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Rock Anthem for Saving the World
|4
|11
|Zone of the Enders
|Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)
Our #5 seed, “A Secret Course”, just barely manages to avoid a stunning upset against runoff song “Image Theme”. Elsewhere, another Hikari has fallen; we’re down to just 2!