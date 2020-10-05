Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Super Mario Sunshine A Secret Course 10 9 Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Image Theme Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Zakat 9 8 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Beedle’s Shop Mario Power Tennis Peach Dome Court- Exhibition 9 7 Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Start on a voyage Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean -PLANITb Remix- 9 11 Shadow Hearts Conveyor Belt For Killers Sonic Heroes Power Plant 2 10 Silent Hill 4 Tender Sugar Tales of Symphonia Fatalize 8 10 Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Rumbling of the Earth 7 5 Quantum Redshift Junkie XL – Crusher ft. Saffron Mega Man Battle Network 2 You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage) 8 7 Mario Kart Double Dash Dry Dry Desert Katamari Damacy Que Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life) 12 4 Iridion II Two Years Gone Final Fantasy X-2 Kinokoi Wa Kaido 7 9 Iridion II Good to Feel Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Come On Again! (Boss theme) 13 1 Kingdom Hearts Shrouding Dark Cloud Mega Man Battle Network 3 Final Transmission (WWW Comp/Alpha – Final Stage) 7 8 Gitaroo Man Born to be Bone Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star 14 1 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring In the House of Tom Bombadil Kingdom Hearts March Caprice 4 15 Katamari Damacy WANDA WANDA Super Smash Bros. Melee Big Blue 10 6 Mega Man Battle Network 3 Dangerous Black (Undernet Theme) Halo: Combat Evolved Rock Anthem for Saving the World 4 11 Zone of the Enders Kiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)

Our #5 seed, “A Secret Course”, just barely manages to avoid a stunning upset against runoff song “Image Theme”. Elsewhere, another Hikari has fallen; we’re down to just 2!

