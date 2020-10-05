Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Super Mario SunshineA Secret Course109Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und BöseImage Theme
Zone of the Enders: The Second RunnerZakat98The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerBeedle’s Shop
Mario Power TennisPeach Dome Court- Exhibition97Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanStart on a voyage
Kingdom HeartsSimple and Clean -PLANITb Remix-911Shadow HeartsConveyor Belt For Killers
Sonic HeroesPower Plant210Silent Hill 4Tender Sugar
Tales of SymphoniaFatalize810Super Smash Bros. MeleeJungle Japes
Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanRumbling of the Earth75Quantum RedshiftJunkie XL – Crusher ft. Saffron
Mega Man Battle Network 2You Can’t Go Back (Apart Comp / Gospel Server – Final Stage)87Mario Kart Double DashDry Dry Desert
Katamari DamacyQue Sera Sera (Roll You Up Into My Life)124Iridion IITwo Years Gone
Final Fantasy X-2Kinokoi Wa Kaido79Iridion IIGood to Feel
Mario & Luigi: Superstar SagaCome On Again! (Boss theme)131Kingdom HeartsShrouding Dark Cloud
Mega Man Battle Network 3Final Transmission (WWW Comp/Alpha – Final Stage)78Gitaroo ManBorn to be Bone
Katamari DamacyLonely Rolling Star141The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingIn the House of Tom Bombadil
Kingdom HeartsMarch Caprice415Katamari DamacyWANDA WANDA
Super Smash Bros. MeleeBig Blue106Mega Man Battle Network 3Dangerous Black (Undernet Theme)
Halo: Combat EvolvedRock Anthem for Saving the World411Zone of the EndersKiss Me Sunlights (Opening Theme)

Our #5 seed, “A Secret Course”, just barely manages to avoid a stunning upset against runoff song “Image Theme”. Elsewhere, another Hikari has fallen; we’re down to just 2!