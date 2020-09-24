Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 34

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 32 Results
|59.09%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Snake Eater
|50.00%
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Title
|50.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
|Tarm Ruins
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Yuna’s Ballad
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Companions That Surpassed Their Tribe
|40.91%
|Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
|Herustic
|40.91%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Fly Away in the Violet Sky
|40.91%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
|40.91%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Food Court
|36.36%
|Prince of Persia: Sands of Time
|The Tower of Dawn
|36.36%
|Devil May Cry
|Psycho Siren [Middle Boss Battle]
|36.36%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Zarathustra
|36.36%
|Unlimited SaGa
|March in C (2ch Mix Version)
|31.82%
|Technictix
|Rambler
|31.82%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Surfing Guitar
|31.82%
|Sonic Heroes
|What I’m Made Of
|31.82%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Spirit ~Kokoro~
|27.27%
|Sonic Battle
|Battle Highway
|27.27%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Mr. Unsmiley…for Sky Rail
|27.27%
|Runescape
|Flute Salad
|22.73%
|Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
|Main Theme
|22.73%
|Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault
|Main Theme
|22.73%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Last Showdown
|22.73%
|Technictix
|Hypnotherapy
|22.73%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Talk
|18.18%
|Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
|Tower Encounter
|18.18%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Friddy Dope
|18.18%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Aboard the Star Forge
|18.18%
|Diablo II: Lord of Destruction
|Ice Caves
|13.64%
|Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requim
|The Somme
|13.64%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Over the Next Hill
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Citadel Station
I gave my life, not for honor,
but for first place in Group 32! That’s right, it’s everyone’s favorite Bond song taking the top spot here.
Welp, with two groups to go there are 0 40% songs in the top 256. We’re still in the range where a few will make it as diversity challengers, but that bubble keeps creeping up on us.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Friday September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 34 is open until Friday September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific