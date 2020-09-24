Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 34

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 32 Results

59.09% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Snake Eater
50.00% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Title
50.00% The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons Tarm Ruins
45.45% Final Fantasy X-2 Yuna’s Ballad
45.45% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Companions That Surpassed Their Tribe
40.91% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Herustic
40.91% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Fly Away in the Violet Sky
40.91% Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
40.91% Parappa The Rapper 2 Food Court
36.36% Prince of Persia: Sands of Time The Tower of Dawn
36.36% Devil May Cry Psycho Siren [Middle Boss Battle]
36.36% Xenosaga Episode I Zarathustra
36.36% Unlimited SaGa March in C (2ch Mix Version)
31.82% Technictix Rambler
31.82% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Surfing Guitar
31.82% Sonic Heroes What I’m Made Of
31.82% Xenosaga Episode I Spirit ~Kokoro~
27.27% Sonic Battle Battle Highway
27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 Mr. Unsmiley…for Sky Rail
27.27% Runescape Flute Salad
22.73% Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Main Theme
22.73% Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault Main Theme
22.73% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Last Showdown
22.73% Technictix Hypnotherapy
22.73% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Talk
18.18% Prince of Persia: Warrior Within Tower Encounter
18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Friddy Dope
18.18% Knights of the Old Republic Aboard the Star Forge
18.18% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Ice Caves
13.64% Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requim The Somme
13.64% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Over the Next Hill
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Citadel Station

I gave my life, not for honor,
but for first place in Group 32! That’s right, it’s everyone’s favorite Bond song taking the top spot here.

Newly Eliminated 1

40.91% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Fly Away in the Violet Sky
40.91% Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
40.91% Parappa The Rapper 2 Food Court
40.74% Samurai Warriors City of Flowers
40.00% Parappa The Rapper 2 Big
40.00% Jet Set Radio Future The Concept of Love
40.00% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Communication Breakdown
40.00% Sonic Advance 2 Techno Base Zone Act 1
40.00% Icewind Dale II Skeleton of a Town
36.36% Prince of Persia: Sands of Time The Tower of Dawn
36.36% Devil May Cry Psycho Siren [Middle Boss Battle]
36.36% Xenosaga Episode I Zarathustra
36.36% Unlimited SaGa March in C (2ch Mix Version)
31.82% Technictix Rambler
31.82% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Surfing Guitar
31.82% Sonic Heroes What I’m Made Of
31.82% Xenosaga Episode I Spirit ~Kokoro~
27.27% Sonic Battle Battle Highway
27.27% Sonic Adventure 2 Mr. Unsmiley…for Sky Rail
27.27% Runescape Flute Salad
22.73% Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Main Theme
22.73% Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault Main Theme
22.73% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Last Showdown
22.73% Technictix Hypnotherapy
22.73% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Talk
18.18% Prince of Persia: Warrior Within Tower Encounter
18.18% The Urbz: Sims in the City Friddy Dope
18.18% Knights of the Old Republic Aboard the Star Forge
18.18% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Ice Caves
13.64% Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requim The Somme
13.64% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Over the Next Hill
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Citadel Station

Welp, with two groups to go there are 0 40% songs in the top 256. We’re still in the range where a few will make it as diversity challengers, but that bubble keeps creeping up on us.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 34 will be active until Friday September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 34 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 34 is open until Friday September 25th at 10:00PM Pacific