The Open Women+ Thread 9/24

Today is the first open Women+ Thread we’ve had in a long time, so please read over the rules before posting.
As always with the Avocado, don’t feel compelled to share beyond your comfort level.
Anyone who identifies as female, or who was socialized female/AFAB/otherwise has firsthand experience with the issues being discussed, is welcome to post. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless otherwise explicitly invited to participate further (i.e. if we did an AMA kind of thread). I’m sure there’s plenty to be gleaned just by reading! (New Guideline, please take note) This includes upvotes, we ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add “+up” to their comments and only those comments.
Please do your best to be mindful of others’ experiences when commenting or posing questions for the group. The female identity is Legion and contains multitudes, and not everyone who has experience with being treated as female by society identifies as female. Furthermore, racial and ethnic identities, sexual orientation, and many other factors can color how one experiences their gender identity on a day-to-day basis.
Today’s suggested topic: Objectification and bullying
These are two topics that come up a lot on the board because there’s a natural inclination to talk about attractive people and how we are attracted to them, which often causes difficulties when No One Cares About Your Boner. But there’s often a good reason for this, which we can elaborate more on in the comments. The reason I have paired it with bullying here is that they are often two sides of the same coin for women+.
This is also a space where we can talk about other things related to the women+ thread and women+ experiences. There will also be a standard W+ thread today where cis-men will not be allowed to comment as usual. This is still intended to be a safe place for marginalized voices on the site, hence the two threads and the continuation of the general rules here about being mindful of other’s experiences.