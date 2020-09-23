Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 33

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 31 Results

Spoiler 47.62% Iridion II See The Sun Burn 47.62% Iridion II Citizen Discharged 47.62% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean The True Mirror 42.86% Zone of the Enders Factory (Vivid Transparency) 38.10% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Hahli’s Awakening 38.10% Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland Butter Building 38.10% Super Smash Bros. Melee Menu 2 38.10% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth – Yunalesca 38.10% Silent Hill 4 Room of Angel 33.33% Halo 2 Unyielding 33.33% Halo: Combat Evolved Opening Suite 33.33% Advance Wars Sami’s Theme 33.33% The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions Unplugged 33.33% Mega Man Battle Network Hour of Fate 33.33% Ollie King Teknopathetic [e-Pop ‘n’ Disco 80’s Mix] 33.33% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Main Theme 33.33% Technictix TGM In The Bottle 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Boss Battle 28.57% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Jedi / Rebuilt Jedi Enclave 28.57% Medal of Honor: Frontline Arnhem Knights 28.57% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Czerka Site 28.57% Fable Temple of Light 23.81% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Animus 23.81% Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven Oninage 23.81% Runescape Newbie Melody 23.81% Kingdom Hearts Scherzo di Notte 19.05% Sonic Heroes Hang Castle 19.05% Xenosaga Episode I Gnosis 19.05% Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos- Frozen Throne Power of the Horde 19.05% Advance Wars Drake’s Theme 14.29% Knights of the Old Republic Korriban Sith Academy 14.29% The Urbz: Sims in the City Shut Up A weak group keeps hope alive on the bubble. Our headliner here is Iridion II, the little-known GBA game that’s been the vanguard of our “hey, the GBA had some jams!” movement. It’s currently the 10th most represented game in our top 256, with 7 songs. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

