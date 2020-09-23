Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 33

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 31 Results
|47.62%
|Iridion II
|See The Sun Burn
|47.62%
|Iridion II
|Citizen Discharged
|47.62%
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|The True Mirror
|42.86%
|Zone of the Enders
|Factory (Vivid Transparency)
|38.10%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Hahli’s Awakening
|38.10%
|Kirby: Nightmare in Dreamland
|Butter Building
|38.10%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Menu 2
|38.10%
|Final Fantasy X
|Hymn of the Fayth – Yunalesca
|38.10%
|Silent Hill 4
|Room of Angel
|33.33%
|Halo 2
|Unyielding
|33.33%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Opening Suite
|33.33%
|Advance Wars
|Sami’s Theme
|33.33%
|The Incredible Machine – Even More Contraptions
|Unplugged
|33.33%
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Hour of Fate
|33.33%
|Ollie King
|Teknopathetic [e-Pop ‘n’ Disco 80’s Mix]
|33.33%
|Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
|Main Theme
|33.33%
|Technictix
|TGM In The Bottle
|28.57%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Boss Battle
|28.57%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Jedi / Rebuilt Jedi Enclave
|28.57%
|Medal of Honor: Frontline
|Arnhem Knights
|28.57%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Czerka Site
|28.57%
|Fable
|Temple of Light
|23.81%
|Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
|Animus
|23.81%
|Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven
|Oninage
|23.81%
|Runescape
|Newbie Melody
|23.81%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Scherzo di Notte
|19.05%
|Sonic Heroes
|Hang Castle
|19.05%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Gnosis
|19.05%
|Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos- Frozen Throne
|Power of the Horde
|19.05%
|Advance Wars
|Drake’s Theme
|14.29%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Korriban Sith Academy
|14.29%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Shut Up
A weak group keeps hope alive on the bubble. Our headliner here is Iridion II, the little-known GBA game that’s been the vanguard of our “hey, the GBA had some jams!” movement. It’s currently the 10th most represented game in our top 256, with 7 songs.
40% remains the bubble, with 5 40%ers still in and 9 songs currently facing diversity playoffs. There’s an outside chance that some advance at least to the diversity round, but it’s impossible for them all to make it.
Outside of bubble news, I’d like to give a bittersweet shoutout to “Hahli’s Awakening” from Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II. At 38.1% it won’t be advancing, but in terms of both percentage and raw votes this is the best a song from either Bionicle game has done so far. I believe these games are the first Flash games to be nominated for these tournaments; Flash games are a quickly forgotten piece of gaming history, since many were poorly archived and the Flash plugin has been steadily purged by the likes of Apple and Google2. Indeed, the Mata Nui Online Games only exist today thanks to the efforts of dedicated fans. With everything working against them, it hasn’t been easy for these games in our tournament, but it’s nice to see some of their songs can still resonate.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 323. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.4 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+5 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Thursday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 32 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 34 will start Thursday and be active until Friday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 33 is open until Thursday September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific