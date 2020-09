On the set of Earth vs. the Spider(1958) with his daughter Susan and his wife Flora, both of whom would unfortunately predecease him.

Today, September 24th, is the 98th birthday of legendary B-movie writer/director/FX-artist Bert I. Gordon. The director of 25 movies, he is most famous for his giant monster movies and rear-projection special effects.

Bert I. Gordon holds the record for the most movies riffed by Mystery Science Theater 3000, eight episodes in all; a dubious honor that he has wholeheartedly embraced.

With one movie, Attack of the Puppet People, the subject of a Rifftrax

Have fun posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...