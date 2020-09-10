Weekly Games Thread #2 Is Aware of the Xbox

Welcome to Thursday, Avocadoans! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what do you think of the Xbox announcements this week? Are you planning to pick up a Series S or Series X and why?

Tomorrow, I hope you’ll join us for Franchise Festival #99: The Sims. That series has a surprisingly interesting development story, and cosplayer/streamer @SuperNamu was kind enough to join me for an interview on her own history with The Sims. The article will go live at 8:00 AM EST on 9/11/2020.

