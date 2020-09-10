Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: How are you handling the less than normal fall TV season debut that’s largely punting until 2021?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH, 2020:

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive (NatGeo)Holey Moley Season Two Finale (ABC)

Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One (ABC)Impact Of Murder Season Two Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Julie And The Phantoms Series Premiere (Netflix)

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps Series Premiere (ILC)

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! Series Premiere (WEtv)

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2020:

Great Performances: Romeo & Juliet (PBS)

Life After Lockup Season Premiere (WEtv)

9/11: The Final Moments Of Flight 93 (History)

9/11: The Pentagon (History)

The Duchess Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2020:

Animal Babies Series Premiere (BBC America)

48 Hours Season Thirty Four Premiere (CBS)

Secret State Series Premiere (Ovation)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2020:

Halloween Wars Season Premiere (Food)

Outrageous Pumpkins Series Premiere (Food)Road To Halloween Wars (Food)

The Curious Life and Death Of: Lizzie Borden (Smithsonian)

The Masked Singer Season Four Sneak Premiere (Fox)

Van Der Valk On Masterpiece (PBS)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2020:

Doomsday: Caught On Tape Series Premiere (Travel)Halloween Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

Inside Monaco: Playground Of The Rich (True Royalty TV)

Ratched Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2020:

A Night In The Egyptian Museum (MHz Choice)Building The American Dream (PBS)

Frontline: America’s Police Problem (PBS)

Meraviglie: A Tour Of Italy’s Wonders Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix)

The Passion Of Anna Magnani (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH, 2020:

Archer Season Eleven Premiere (FXX)

Challenger (Netflix)Islands Of Wonder Series Premiere (PBS)

Sing On! Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Devil All The Time (Netflix)

