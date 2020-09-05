Werewolf 131: Gods and Monsters Chapter Two, Sign-Ups

Walla Walla Elks Lodge Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary!

May 29th, 1978

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks opened lodge #287 on Rose Street a decade ago this week. The Elks have since solidified themselves as a pillar of the Walla Walla community.

The fraternal order will be celebrating this milestone with a private gathering of Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.) members this Friday evening. Then on Saturday morning, the Elks will open their doors for a free pancake breakfast, open to everyone!

Premise

Several gods and monsters have gathered in the Walla Walla Elks Lodge #287 for cocktails, a buffet dinner, and to decide whether humanity should be allowed to continue.

All of the gods and monsters are wearing disguises to shield their true identities from the mortal world … and from each other.

Factions

A player’s secret Alignment determines how they win the game. (NOTE: Full rules for each named role are in the “Role Descriptions” section, below.)

Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): The T.O.W.W.N. faction wants to maintain the status quo, with gods and monsters living alongside mortals.

14 players belong to the T.O.W.W.N. faction. They win the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and independent roles have been eliminated.

Aslan – Resurrection

Bahamut – Adjudicator (Investigator)

Kratos – Leviathan Axe (2-shot vig)

Medusa – Turn to Stone (Jailer)

Mogwai – Three Rules

1 Hidden T.O.W.W.N. Role (revealed upon death)

8 Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.

Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): The S.C.U.M. faction believes the creation of mortals was a grave error, and seek to eradicate humanity from all realms of existence.

4 players belong to the S.C.U.M. faction. They win the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated.

Audrey II – Entangling Vines (Role-blocker)

Invisible Man – Invisibility (Reads as T.O.W.W.N.)

1 Hidden S.C.U.M. Role (revealed upon death)

1 Vanilla S.C.U.M.



Independent Roles: Two players do not belong to T.O.W.W.N. or S.C.U.M. Each of these independent roles have their own agenda and win condition. See “Role Descriptions” section for details.

Gena Crocodile – апельсины (Oranges)

Serial Killer (identity unknown)

RoleDescriptions Aslan – Resurrection. If Aslan is killed, they will be able to participate in the game for an additional day. On this day, Aslan can comment and vote, just like normal. However, at the end of that day, they will ascend into heaven (the graveyard QT). Bahamut – Adjudicator. As a night action, Bahamut may investigate one player’s alignment. Independent roles read as “blocked”. Kratos – Leviathan Axe. Kratos may target a player to be killed. This shot is optional. Kratos has two shots total. Kratos can either:

– Spend the two shots as different night actions. If either shot is blocked, it is wasted.

– Combine both shots into a single, unblockable day kill. Medusa – Turn to Stone. As a night action, Medusa may choose a player and they are turned to stone for that night, protecting them from all other actions. The player turned to stone is also unable to use their night action if they have one. Medusa cannot choose herself, and cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Mogwai – Three Rules. As an optional night action, Mogwai may choose one of the following three rules. Each rule may only be used once per game. Rule: Bright Light – Choose another player. If the chosen player is killed that night, you die in their place.

Rule: Get Wet – You create a second Mogwai. If you are targeted to be killed that night, the new Mogwai is killed instead (the kill fails). If the new Mogwai survives the night, it runs off and is out of the game.

Rule: Eat After Midnight – Oh no! Mogwai aren’t supposed to eat after midnight! You transform into a Gremlin and join the S.C.U.M. team. This transformation will be shown in the header the following day. Audrey II – Entangling Vines. As a night action, Audrey II may choose a player and they are restrained by monstrous vines. This player is unable to use their night action if they have one. Cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Invisible Man – If investigated, the Invisible Man’s alignment is seen as T.O.W.W.N. Gena Crocodile – Gena Crocodile starts the game with a crate of fresh delicious oranges. Gena always has at least one orange. As a night action, Gena can give one orange to another player. That’s nice! Oranges have no immediate gameplay effect. A non-Gena player holding an orange can hand it off to another player of their choice at any time, including the day, by naming that player in their private QT. Gena will be informed of all orange hand-offs (so, Gena always knows who has oranges). If a player dies holding an orange, there is a 50/50 chance that the orange is given to a random player or lost. This will be noted in the dead player’s write-up. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of their alignment. All players will be notified if the game is at KOROW (Kill OR Oranges Win). [collapse]

Rules There are four ways the game can end and determine the winner(s): T.O.W.W.N. wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated.

wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated. S.C.U.M. wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated .

wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players . Serial Killer (???) wins the game when all other players are dead.

wins the game when all other players are dead. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of any other alignment . No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! S.C.U.M. and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in no kill. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking, then jailing, then all kills. [collapse]

Players

Jake Hoho Owen DW MacCrocodile Grumproro Ralph Raven and Rose Wasp Jam Lamb Dance Mayelbridwen April Sic humor Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa MSD Dramus18 Colonel Mustard Art Cop Vandelay Louie Side Character

BACKUPS

Snugglewumps

