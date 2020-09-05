WW130: The Avocado Ends With You (Day 7)

It’s that bar again. It’s that Game Master again. But after today, you’ll never have to do this again.

“Welcome, Players! If you made it to Day 7, then you’re nearly there! If you can survive until the end of the day, then your ability to shitpost on The Avocado Realground will be restored. Isn’t that exciting?”

The Players around you are too tired to care. Has it really been less than a week? It feels like twice that time has passed.

“Anyway, your mission today is to–”

Her phone beeps. Your phone beeps. It’s a message from… someone else. Sender Unknown? Who could have possibly sent this?

Hunt down the Rogue Reaper by the end of the Day or face Erasure.

There is no timer. You can tell by the look on her face that the Game Master got the same text, and whoever sent it must be important.

A black Noise sigil materializes under a Player beside you. Twisted jaws with three rows of needle teeth crash down around the person hunched over a small notebook. They’re too busy writing down what just happened to notice the darkness closing in around them.

The Diarist (April) was Erased. They were (he was) a Player (Vanilla Town).

As their body disappears, a page of the diary floats down from the sky.

There are greater forces at work here than the Reapers. I must dedicate today to making the right decision.

– XXXXX

“Are you yoctograms really gonna listen to that message?” an angry mathematician yells through an entirely unnecessary megaphone. “Don’t do it!”

Two players who were previously included in the Players (Vanilla Town) count had hidden roles that did not have active night powers. The names of these roles have now been revealed to you in the Players and Roles lists. Today’s day kill vote will decide how this story branches and may decide the winning faction for the main game. A shared victory is possible. One half of the conditions for Day 8 have been met. The Rogue Reaper, Sho Minamimoto, may now openly discuss their secret mission. Good luck!

Players Goat (formerly Sister Jude) Player? (Vanilla Town) MSD Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) raven and rose Neku Sakuraba (Investigator) dw hoho Player? (Vanilla Town) Dramus Player? (Vanilla Town) Side Character Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) emmelemm Mr.OwnGrampa Player? (Vanilla Town) snugglewumps Indy April Player? (Vanilla Town) sic humor Shiki Misaki (Doctor) Nuka Player? (Vanilla Town) Donalbain Megumi Kitaniji (Roleblocker) Grumproro jake Player? (Vanilla Town) Louie Player? (Vanilla Town) Dicentra Art Cop Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) Narrowstrife Player? (Vanilla Town) malthusc Harrier Reaper (Vanilla Wolf) Nate Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard) Longbox Jockey Player? (Vanilla Town) Backups: (None) [collapse]

Roles ????? Faction: 1 Mr. Sanae Hanekoma, The Producer

1 Yoshiya “Joshua” Kiryu, The Composer Player Faction: 3 12 Players (Vanilla Town)

1 Neku Sakuraba (Cop/Investigator)

(Cop/Investigator) 1 Shiki Misaki (Doctor)

(Doctor) 1 Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard)

(Bodyguard) 1 “Beat” Daisukenojo Bito (3-shot Vigilante) Reaper Faction: 1 Conductor / Megumi Kitaniji (Wolf Roleblocker)

(Wolf Roleblocker) 4 Harrier Reapers (Vanilla Wolves) Rogue Faction: 1 Rogue Reaper/ Sho Minamimoto (Serial Killer) Each Faction’s Win Conditions: The Player Faction (Town) wins if no Reapers (meaning Wolves or SK) are left standing at the end of Day 7.

The Rogue (SK) wins if they are the last scum standing in a group of otherwise townies at the end of Day 7. In the event of a tie (1 Wolf + 1 SK + >1 Townies) the Rogue win will take priority over a Reaper win if the Rogue manages to complete their secret mission.

The Reaper Faction (Wolf) wins if…

(Type 1) a single player from the Reaper Faction survives to the end of Day 7 & the Rogue is either dead or cannot complete their mission.

(Type 2) the Reaper Faction makes up at least half of the player population before Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission.

(Type 1) a single player from the Reaper Faction survives to the end of Day 7 & the Rogue is either dead or cannot complete their mission. (Type 2) the Reaper Faction makes up at least half of the player population before Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission. The ????? Faction’s wins if [redacted] If certain hidden conditions are met by specific players by the end of Day 7, the special event gameplay “Another New Day” will be triggered. Night actions are carried out in the order of the player roles listed above. [collapse]

Rules RP is optional, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission. Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. All day kill ties will result in the RNG death of one of the tied players. A maximum of 7 Days will pass in game time unless certain conditions are met by the end of Day 7. A new mission will be issued at the start of each day with a rotating mystery prize up for grabs. Only the first player to complete the mission will receive the prize. The thread will be notified when a mission is completed, but the prize and player will not be named. [collapse]

Twilight is on Sunday at 10AM PST. With 6 players in the game, 4 votes will trigger an early Twilight.

Here is the countdown timer until Twilight.

My tag is @JamMoritarty:disqus if you can’t reach me via QT. If that doesn’t work, @lutair:disqus will be able to get my attention IRL. 🙂

