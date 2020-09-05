AEW All Out 2020 Live Thread

Match Card:
- Jon Moxley (c) vs MJF—AEW World Championship Match (Paradigm Shift Banned)
- Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page (c) vs FTR—AEW Tag Team Championship Match
- Hikaru Shida (c) vs Thunder Rosa—AEW Women’s Championship Match
- Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy—Mimosa Mayhem Match
- Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara—Broken Rules Match
- Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, and the Natural Nightmares vs The Dark Order
- The Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express
- Britt Baker vs Big Swole—Tooth and Nails Match
- 21-Man Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Championship (Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., and more TBA)