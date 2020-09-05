Sports

AEW All Out 2020 Live Thread


Match Card:

  • Jon Moxley (c) vs MJF—AEW World Championship Match (Paradigm Shift Banned)
  • Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page (c) vs FTR—AEW Tag Team Championship Match
  • Hikaru Shida (c) vs Thunder Rosa—AEW Women’s Championship Match
  • Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy—Mimosa Mayhem Match
  • Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara—Broken Rules Match
  • Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, and the Natural Nightmares vs The Dark Order
  • The Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express
  • Britt Baker vs Big Swole—Tooth and Nails Match
  • 21-Man Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Championship (Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., and more TBA)