The Creative Endeavors Thread Gets Out of the House

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Weather in these parts being what it is, rising temps this past week, as well as personal strategy for the rest of 2020, have had me out on the bike and doing very little drawing or painting. Rode around seventy miles on Saturday around Washtenaw County, and got a fair number of photos, though mostly of the landscape variety that I’ll probably use as raw material for the other stuff. Pictured in the header is the Jiffy Mix world headquarters in Chelsea, Michigan, one of my most anticipated stops this weekend; I’d never been before, having only seen it from the train, and it was a great place to stop and catch my breath before heading into the countryside.

How’s your work going?

