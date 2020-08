Francine experiences tingling sensations around Roger.

From IMDB

Francine is fed up with Roger’s incessant talking, so she takes him to places where he is forced to be quiet. When Roger insists on continuing to whisper, Francine discovers that she loves the whispering and is experiencing ASMR. The pair’s friendship grows but becomes jeopardized when Roger learns why Francine is so attentive.

Here’s some video clips and screenshots

Meanwhile, Steve gets a metal pole stuck in his head.

All Roger does is yack yack yack

One of those days

I didn’t come here to get hit on by an orange fish

Adventures in Chernobyl

Do the Barry Barry

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...