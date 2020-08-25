Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Tasha Suri.

An author, she’s had two fantasy books come out to critical acclaim and a third one coming in 2021.

In the news, Shevrin Jones and Michele Rayner are on track to double LGBTQ+ representation in the Florida legislature.

For project of the day, Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado.

Optional Topic: Do you have any intergenerational LGBT friendships?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...