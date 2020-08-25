Jeopardy! recap for Aug. 25, 2020 – encore from Apr. 14, 2020

Here are today’s contestants as round two of the College Championship continues:

Joe, a junior at Hendrix, plays 7 country music-inspired instruments;

Londyn, a sophomore at U. of Mississippi, will be studying in Morocco; and

Nibir, a sophomore at U. of Minnesota, says that for maximum impact, drink caffeine as quickly as your little belly can hold.

Nibir swept all three DDs, but made progressively smaller wagers on them, so the game remained alive into FJ with Nibir at $22,400, Joe with $13,400 and Londyn at $7,000.

DD1, $1,000 – BOOK CHAPTERS – “Mowgli’s Brothers” (Nibir went all-in and won $4,400.)

DD2, $2,000 – SECOND… – …U.S. president to be impeached (Nibir won $3,000 from his score of $14,200 vs. $11,800 for Joe.)

DD3, $1,600 – GARDEN SPOTS – The Hanging Gardens of Babylon (possibly) near Hillah in what is now this country (Nibir won $1,600 from his total of $18,400 vs. $12,600 for Joe.)

FJ – COUNTRY NAMES – The cartographic feature from which this country gets its name passes near the town of Guayllabamba

Nibir and Londyn were correct on FJ, with Nibir adding $4,401 to advance with $26,801.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one guessed the “doomed liner” of which a “Raise” is attempted in a 1976 book is the Titanic.

Missing the layup: in “Colorful Terminology”, after Nibir was ruled incorrect with “greyout”, his opponents didn’t signal in with a partial loss of electrical power being a brownout.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Jungle Book”? DD2 – Who is Bill Clinton? DD3 – What is Iraq? FJ – What is Ecuador?

