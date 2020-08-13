The Weekly Music Thread Meets Up In the Year 2000

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt : Any and all music stuff related to the year 2000!

Some topics to get you started:

What are some of your favorite songs or albums from 2000?

What were you listening to in 2000? Is it in any way similar to the music you listen to now? Is there anything you listened to back then that you’re a bit embarrassed by now? Or, is there anything you disliked then that you enjoy hearing now?

For those of you who are too young to remember 2000 (or weren’t even born yet) feel free to stand respectfully on the edges of the rest of our lawns and tell us: what, musically, does 2000 mean to you?

And since 2000 was a long time ago, in case you need a reminder of what happened in music that year:

2000 in music (Wikipedia)

Billboard Year-End Hot 100 Singles of 2000

Top 20 Albums of 2000 (Pitchfork)

The 20 Best Albums of 2000 (SPIN Magazine) (WARNING: It’s a 21-page “gallery” article)

And as most of you are probably already aware, the Avocado’s own Poison Plarn has been posting Albums by the Year, an ongoing series where the members of this very community post their favorite albums from each year – and it just so happened to start with the year 2000!

Continuing the proud tradition of posting a song with the year in the title that is not actually from the year (though doing this might become difficult once we get to 2003).

And if you’d rather just forget the year 2000 (or are still recovering from Y2K-related trauma) as always any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

