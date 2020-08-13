The Thursday Politics Thread Sounds Like Marge Simpson

Morning Politocadoes!

So Joe Biden finally has a Vice Presidential pick in Senator Kamala Harris. I’m not surprised, certainly, speculation over her being his running mate has been there since well before he became the nominee. I have my misgivings about Harris as a politician, but I’ve never doubted her abilities. Veep nominees are often considered to be the ones on the offensive during the campaign and I can see her effectively dismantle GOP talking points. The debates between her and Mike Pence ought to be very interesting.

Honestly, it’s just really good to hear thoughtful and lucid rhetoric from a politician.

And the only response from Republicans was from some dingleberry Trump campaign adviser saying she sounds like Marge Simpson.

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis thought comparing Kamala Harris to Marge Simpson was insulting. Twitter users delivered a swift reminder that Marge is the boss. https://t.co/bAPlMDHRSm # via @HuffPostPol — Christina Lesyk (@ChristinaLesyk) August 13, 2020

Okay. One: No, no she does not. Two: To be compared to Marge Simpson is a glorious compliment. Her CV is extensive! Chauffeur, Seamstress, A Curator of Large Mammals, Worked for the Carter Administration, as a Police Officer, Entrepreneur, Real Estate Agent, Artist, and a Wife and Mother.

This is why the Republicans really shouldn’t ever get to talk about the Simpsons in any sort of way. Especially you, Ted Cruz. They recognize the show’s cultural impact without really getting the show, which is even weirder given John Schwartzwelder.

This is what they see:

Well, except for Barbara Bush of course.

In any case, expect the attacks to get worse and more disingenuous. I imagine that Harris’ history as Attorney General will be attacked regardless of how hilariously hypocritical the attacks will be. She can take it though. One thing I’ve been absolutely certain of is that Kamala Harris is fearless and woe to anyone who underestimates her.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the protests continue, please be safe, dress non-descriptively, avoid wearing contacts if you wear them normally, and keep your phones on you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

