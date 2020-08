Happy Thursday, folks! Remember traveling? Well, as a bonus prompt today, I want you to share a memory or thought on your favorite non-standard place to play a video game.

If you haven’t already, be sure to review Lily ‘Lovely’ Bones’ roundup of the summer’s game announcements here. Please also join us tomorrow for Franchise Festival #97: Steamworld to explore the history of that most noteworthy indie series and read an exclusive interview with series co-creator Brjann Sigurgeirsson!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...