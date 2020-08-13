Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show would you read a novelization of that went beyond the show itself?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14TH, 2020:

Ted Lasso Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The One And Only Ivan (Disney+)

3% Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Weird But True! Series Premiere (Disney+)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji Series Premiere (Amazon)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16TH, 2020:

Darcey & Stacy Series Premiere (TLC)

Grand Army Series Premiere (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country Series Premiere (HBO)

The Circus Season Premiere (Showtime)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18TH, 2020:

Aber Bergen Season Two Premiere (MHzChoice)

I Quit Series Premiere (Discovery)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19TH, 2020:

Demarcus Family Rules Series Premiere (Netflix)

Dodgeball Thunderdome Series Premiere (Discovery)

Growing Belushi Series Premiere (Discovery)

