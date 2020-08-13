30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 13: Your Dream Cosplay

One of the biggest draws to the anime world for a lot of fans involves cosplay. I’ve certainly been familiar with it over the years as several friends are very big into it and have gone pretty much professional from it as well. It’s an area that I do enjoy as there is some serious creativity in a lot of people’s hands in being able to turn the costumes into reality and to be able to run with it in such a confident way. Cosplay has never been a big part of who I am though, mostly because of personal body issues, and I’ve always joked that whenever I’m at a convention that I’m cosplaying as Tanaka from Otaku no Video and to just leave it at that. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t want to cosplay if I could pull it off though, because it looks like a hell of a lot of fun and most cosplayers I see always having a great time. So in the spirit of the question, let’s hit up a few variations to talk about.

Uniformed Character I’d Cosplay As



I’ve admittedly always been drawn to military uniforms and wished I could pull them off by making it look sharp. There’s a lot of different types out there but it’s probably fairly mundane in that my interest is in the uniforms of Fullmetal Alchemist. They have a great look about them, the color is definitely my favorite and I’d love to just go and do the whole glove and eyepatch thing to really get into it by playing Roy Mustang.

I Wish I Had A Body For That Cosplay



Just for the sheer personality and fun of it, it’d have to be Kamina from Gurren Lagann. Shirtless, a great cape, kickass sunglasses and a sword tied up with the outgoing nature of him and it’d be a whole lot of fun to get into that mindset and really run with it.

If I Was The Opposite Gender



I will admit that being a woman means you have far more interesting cosplay potential and a different kind of sexiness. I would so be all over Yoko from Gurren Lagann and have seen some fantastic and wonderfully detailed costumes over the years. There are lots of great female characters to play, uniformed, historical, cute, and so forth, but if you’re going to play up sexy and fun at the same time with skimpy clothes, Yoko is definitely the way to go.

The Creature I’d Cosplay As



Because of the hot nature of wearing costumes, creature costumes would definitely be much harder to deal with so you really have to like it. The one that I always thought would be fun if it could be pulled off well was to do Rei from Urusei Yatsura. You could go with a skintight type of tiger striped outfit to keep it simple underneath, so you could technically transform at any time, but having a large orange creature roaming the halls would be a heck of a lot of fun. And then being able to doff it, look handsome and ask women to cook for you would just be the best way to end a long day of cosplaying.

