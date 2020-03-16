Albums By The Year: 2000

Welcome to a new music-posting feature! The gimmick is simple — each week, you may post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We’re starting with 2000 and moving forward through time, working our way to the present day. A lot of us have interesting taste (i rather immodestly include myself as one of them), and it’s always fascinating to see what recent-ish stuff people are into. Plus, i need to listen to more albums. i’m hoping this will be a great way for people to find more stuff they didn’t know, or to learn how much they have in common with others.

Looking forward to your lists!

