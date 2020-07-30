Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 30 – encore from Feb. 7, 2001

From the Las Vegas Hilton, let’s meet today’s celebrity contestants:

– Eric Idle, an actor and comedian from Monty Python’s Flying Circus, playing for Friends of the Los Angeles Free Clinic;

– Dana Delany, an actress from China Beach, playing for Scleroderma Research Foundation;

– Wayne Brady, an actor and comedian from Whose Line Is It Anyway?, playing for Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

Evenly-matched affair that saw Wayne maintain a narrow lead into FJ at $9,700 vs. $7,000 for Eric and $6,100 for Dana.

DD1, $300 – MAMMALS – Common in Dixie, a razorback is a wild one of these (Wayne won $300.)

DD2, $400 – HISTORIC TABLOID HEADLINES – Her 1536 demise was covered in “Anne Affair to Remember: Queen Loses Head Over Her Brother!” (Eric won $2,300.)

DD3, $600 – TRAVEL – The Sony Entertainment Center in Berlin offers a virtual reality “fun ride” on this Beatles vehicle (Eric won $1,000.)

FJ – SPACE EXPLORATION – In October 1998 this man went into space as the oldest U.S. astronaut ever

Everyone was correct on FJ but Wayne only bet $2,000 from the lead. That allowed Eric to take the win by doubling up to $14,000, which translated to $15,000 for his charity

Shilling corner: In an extreme rarity, live dancers came out on stage to demonstrate a clue, which you could see more of at the Lord of the Dance show at the New York New York hotel and casino.

This day in Trebekistan: Coming out of commercial we were shown Alex’s image on the Jeopardy! slot machine.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a boar? DD2 – Who was Anne Boleyn? DD3 – What is Yellow Submarine? FJ – Who is John Glenn?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...