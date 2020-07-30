Lutair’s Golden Birth-Day Thread! (7/30)

It’s here! The big three-o! And because you’re turning 30 on July 30th… Happy Golden Birthday to you, sir! You are invited to bring one <name of lutair’s roommate redacted> with you to the Jam Branch of the Lut-Jam household. Please be read for dinner at 7:30PM PST.

Tonight’s menu will feature:

Spaghetti alla carbonara Seafood linguine in a white wine & butter sauce Cavatelli and spicy sausage in a red sauce Four-cheese tortellini in a lemon garlic cream sauce

For dessert we will be having honey lavender-vanilla tea purin with caramel sauce.

All pasta will be freshly hand made with the “Good Eggs” as we call them here in the Lut-Jam household.

