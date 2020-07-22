Comic-Con@Home 2020 Thread: Wednesday

It’s that time of year again folks, however things are quite different this year thanks to COVID-19. With the convention cancelled, Comic-Con has decided to run a virtual show called Comic-Con@Home, where panelists will call in on Zoom, or whatever, and talk about their stuff as it is streamed on YouTube. In order to watch these streams you’ll need to visit the Comic-Con website here: https://comic-con.org/cciathome/2020/wednesday

The first panel begins at 3:00pm PT and you can use this space to discuss all of your Comic-Con related hopes and dreams from Wednesday’s opening slate of Skype calls.

Are you going watch? Are you already camped out for next year? What are you looking forward to in the coming days?

NOTABLE PANELS:

4:00 pm – License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids. Wednesday’s panels are all sort of focused on comics for kids and teens, with several of them talking to, and about, the creatives behind these books. One of the more interesting panels starts at 4:00 pm PT and features Sabaa Tahir (A Thief Among the Trees), James Otis Smith (Black Heroes of the Wild West), R. Sikoryak (Constitution Illustrated), and David Bowles (Rise of the Halfling King). Moderated by Adam Kullberg (Pop Culture Classroom).

